WeWork agrees to go public via $9 billion SPAC deal - WSJ

FILE PHOTO: A man walks out of a WeWork space in the Manhattan borough of New York City
·1 min read

(Reuters) - WeWork has agreed to go public through a merger with blank-check firm BowX Acquisition Corp that values the office-sharing startup at $9 billion including debt, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The company disclosed to prospective investors it had lost about $3.2 billion last year as part of a pitch for a stock market listing by merging with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), sources told Reuters earlier this week.

The office-sharing startup's plans for its high-profile initial public offering imploded in October 2019 due to investor concerns over the office-sharing startup's business model and its founder Adam Neumann's management style.

The company is also raising $1.3 billion in capital, including $800 million in private investment from Insight Partners, funds managed by Starwood Capital Group, Fidelity Management and others, the Journal reported.

WeWork did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

A SPAC is a shell firm that uses proceeds from an IPO to buy a private firm.

WeWork was valued at nearly $47 billion in 2019 but saw its valuation plummet to roughly $8 billion after SoftBank was forced to extend a life-saving financing lifeline to WeWork.

BowX Acquisition raised $420 million in its IPO in August last year.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla CEO Musk's anti-union tweet from 2018 must be deleted: U.S. labor board

    The NLRB backed a ruling from a U.S. labor judge in 2019 that the electric-car maker had committed a series of violations of the National Labor Relations Act in 2017 and 2018. The board ordered Tesla to direct Musk to delete the tweet and to post a notice addressing the unlawful tweet at all of its facilities nationwide and include language that says "WE WILL take appropriate steps to ensure Musk complies with our directive."

  • Israeli far-rightists spurn Islamist party, clouding Netanyahu coalition prospects

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's prospects of forming a new coalition government after an indecisive election were further complicated on Thursday by a far-right refusal of any prospective parliamentary partnership with an Islamist party. Partial tallies from Tuesday's ballot showed Netanyahu's conservative Likud and ideologically kindred factions short of a majority in the 120-seat Knesset - raising the possibility he would seek some sort of accommodation with the United Arab List. While political commentators saw inclusion of the UAL - which was forecast to win four seats - in a Netanyahu-led government as unlikely, some predicted the party might instead pledge not to support any opposition no-confidence motions.

  • Firms start rerouting vessels as ship blocking Suez Canal could take weeks to free

    According to shipping data the 200,000-tonne ship, which is capable of carrying 20,000 containers — is holding up an estimated £9.6bn ($13.3bn) of goods each day.

  • Police release 911 call that alerted them to naked Florida woman trapped down storm drain

    ‘There’s somebody stuck in a sewer over here,’ passerby frantically says

  • QAnon targets Chinese people amid rise in anti-Asian hate crimes

    QAnon targets Chinese and Jewish in ‘rebrand’ of conspiracy movement

  • Biden hits out at Trump saying he was the only president to leave children to ‘starve to death’

    Mr Biden says his administration will not let a child starve and ‘stay on the other side’ of the border

  • Every celebrity who's been revealed on 'The Masked Singer'

    From Sarah Palin as the Bear to Kermit the Frog as the Snail, here's every celebrity to be unmasked on "The Masked Singer."

  • Georgia man paid out from job with 91,515 oil-covered pennies dumped on his drive

    ‘It’s definitely not fair at all,’ says Andreas Flaten

  • Pro-Trump youth group illegally shielded donors while targeting Biden’s candidacy, watchdog says

    CREW describes Charlie Kirk’s Turning Point USA as ‘yet another example of dark money groups being used to hide the true sources of big political spending’

  • Chisox star Jiménez out 5-6 months, Rays' Anderson ailing

    A week before opening day, the Chicago White Sox found out slugger Eloy Jiménez will be closed down for most of the season. Jiménez is expected to be sidelined for five to six months after rupturing his left pectoral tendon trying to make a play in the outfield during an exhibition game. The 24-year-old Jiménez needs surgery to repair the injury, putting his season in jeopardy.

  • N.Korea missile launch tests Biden, alarms Japan ahead of Olympics

    North Korea launched two suspected ballistic missiles into the sea near Japan on Thursday, underscoring steady progess in its weapons programme and ramping up pressure on the new U.S. administration as it reviews North Korea policy. The apparent tests were reported by authorities in the United States, South Korea, and Japan, and coincided with the start of the Olympic torch relay in Japan. They would be the first ballistic missile tests by North Korea in nearly a year and the first reported since U.S. President Joe Biden took office in January.

  • The UN leaked a Saudi threat to assassinate an official to make sure the killing didn't happen

    UN officials were told that if Callamard did not ease off her investigation there were people willing to kill her.

  • Study names 12 most dangerous anti-vaxxers in America

    The report demands that all 12 anti-vaxxers be de-platformed

  • ‘We will leave – the question is when’: Biden says 1 May withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan now unlikely

    Experts warn against a hasty withdrawal over fears of violence and government collapse in the country

  • Clippers to acquire Hawks' Rajon Rondo for Lou Williams

    The Clippers reached a deal with Atlanta Just before the NBA's trade deadline to bring Rajon Rondo back to L.A. in exchange for Lou Williams.

  • Toronto trades guard Norman Powell to Blazers

    The Portland Trail Blazers have acquired shooting guard Norman Powell in a trade with the Toronto Raptors in exchange for Gary Trent Jr. and Rodney Hood. Powell, 27, is averaging a career-best 19.6 points per game this season and is shooting 43.5% from beyond the arc.

  • Emmanuel Macron backs EU Covid vaccine export ban but is overruled

    Emmanuel Macron on Thursday night backed EU export bans on AstraZeneca vaccines to Britain, saying that no company that broke contracts with Brussels should be allowed to ship jabs out of the bloc. Despite the French president’s support, EU leaders refused to jointly back Ursula von der Leyen’s plans for tougher export controls on vaccines on Thursday night amid fears of sparking a vaccine trade war. The European Commission president has introduced legislation giving Brussels the power to impose vaccine export bans on countries with higher vaccination rates than the EU, such as Britain. “It's the end of naivety,” Mr Macron said, “I support export control mechanisms put in place by the European Commission. I support the fact that we must block all exports for as long as some drug companies don't respect their commitments with Europeans”. “Every day, when I read the press across the Channel, they make a case against us saying that it is the EU that is being selfish. This is false!”, Mr Macron, who vowed Europe would become the world's biggest vaccine producer by the summer, said. Angela Merkel, the German chancellor, said the bloc had, "absolutely no desire to disturb the global supply chain" but added the EU "had an interest" in ensuring companies like AstraZeneca respected their contractual obligations. France, Italy and Spain had pushed for the European Council to publicly back the new rules, which would also allow Brussels to block exports to countries that manufacture jabs but do not send them to the EU, like the UK. The Netherlands, Belgium, and Ireland warned against the risk of Britain retaliating by blocking exports of raw materials for vaccines to the EU. Despite the lack of support, the rules are already in force through an “implementing regulation”.

  • ‘Putin’s chef’ defends himself as a ‘squeaky clean person’ after FBI adds Russian oligarch to Most Wanted list

    Yevgeny Prigozhin claims his innocence on social media after US officials announce $250,000 reward for information leading to his arrest

  • U.S. Senate confirms Adeyemo as Yellen's deputy at Treasury

    The U.S. Senate confirmed the nomination of Wally Adeyemo as deputy secretary of the Treasury on Thursday, making him the first Black American to hold the powerful job. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen welcomed the Senate vote, calling Adeyemo "a master of shuttle economic diplomacy" who would help meld U.S. economic and national security interests. A former senior adviser at asset manager BlackRock Inc and the child of Nigerian immigrants, Adeyemo served as a top national security and economic adviser to Democratic former President Barack Obama and held senior jobs at the Treasury.

  • From Breitbart to Miller: Here’s how Trump’s MAGA circle responded to Biden’s first press conference

    ‘Storytime with Uncle Joe’ and a press performance ‘that would make Chinese state-run outlets blush’