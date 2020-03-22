WeWork board's special committee prepares for fight against SoftBank

March 22 (Reuters) - The special committee of WeWork's board is preparing for a fight against Japan's SoftBank Group Corp saying that SoftBank should complete its tender offer promised to the office sharing company's employees and shareholders.

"Not only is SoftBank obligated to consummate the tender offer as detailed by the Master Transaction Agreement, but its excuses for not trying to close are inappropriate and dishonest", the committee said in a statement on Sunday.

SoftBank was not immediately available for comment.

