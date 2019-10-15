WeWork bond prices at record low on possible debt-heavy financing deal

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The price of WeWork's U.S. junk bond fell to an all-time low on Tuesday, last trading at 78 cents on the dollar, as the company weighed financing options including a package that may include at least $2 billion of unsecured notes with a 15% coupon.

The office sharing company's May 2025 7.875% junk bond worth $702 million <96208LAA9=> was last down 12.5%, down 25.7% from a record high in mid-August.

WeWork parent We Companies is leaning toward a near $5 billion financing package led by JPMorgan Chase & Co <JPM.N>, instead of selling a controlling stake to Japan's SoftBank Group Corp <9984.T>, Bloomberg reported late on Monday. That debt package may include the additional $2 billion in bonds, Bloomberg said.





(Reporting by Kate Duguid)