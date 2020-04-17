WeWork is all about community. Will social distancing crash its business model?

The business model for WeWork and other co-working companies is under pressure because of the coronavirus pandemic and economic downturn. (Justin Lane / EPA-EFE/REX)

It was the hot idea out of the last financial crisis: Save money on office costs by bringing strangers together in hip, well-appointed communal working spaces. But can WeWork and other providers of shared office space survive social distancing?

WeWork and its kind are reeling as the pandemic drives away their customers and challenges the future viability of their shoulder-to-shoulder business model.

New York-based WeWork, the biggest provider of co-working space, missed April rent payments to some of its landlords and has had to close some of its offices temporarily to clean up after they were exposed to the novel coronavirus. Other co-working providers have simply shut down, at least until the end of the crisis.

WeWork, which has faced a host of financial problems in the last year, including a botched initial public offering, has drawn up a post-pandemic plan that emphasizes open space, a potentially income-sapping move that may not be enough to soothe apprehensive tenants.

Co-working providers flourished on the heels of the Great Recession by providing many people who had been laid off with a place to work as independent contractors, start fresh ventures and perhaps make new contacts in a convivial environment.

The concept proved so popular that larger companies that typically established their own offices began to rent furnished co-working, or "flex" space, as it became known, as a way to open outposts in new cities or house overflow from their existing offices. The month-to-month lease terms were appealing for quick expansions and contractions.

But WeWork and other co-working companies subletting that space to their members were themselves committed to long-term leases with the building owners. Now co-working firms' income is plunging while their major expenses remain fixed.

"The idea was to rent more square footage than they were actually leasing and play that arbitrage," said Christopher Rising of Rising Realty Partners, a Los Angeles-based landlord who has WeWork as a tenant in one of his office buildings.

WeWork has said that it is working with its more than 600 landlords to try to secure rent concessions, and Bloomberg reported that it is in discussions with its biggest landlords in an effort to slash as much as 30% from its substantial load of future rent liabilities, which stood at $47 billion as of June 30.

Rising said he was one of WeWork's landlords who didn't receive its April rent and that he was unable to reach the company before rent was due to discuss payment options for space WeWork leases in downtown Denver.

"They don’t communicate, they don’t respond, there is nobody home," Rising said. "No one is minding the shop."

If WeWork defaults on its lease, he said, Rising's company can potentially collect millions of dollars in collateral that WeWork put up in a letter of credit before moving in.

WeWork has been offering some tenants rent discounts to minimize cancellations amid government-mandated stay-at-home orders that have forced many nonessential employees to telecommute. (WeWork facilities remain open because they serve essential workers in businesses that include housing construction, scientific research and payroll services, company spokeswoman Ingrid Thorlaksson said.)

In late March, WeWork offered West Hollywood event planning firm Martin & Vanegas Agency discounted rent for the coming months. But the firm's executives wanted out of the offices in the Pacific Design Center after WeWork temporarily shut down two floors for a disinfection after a tenant's employee tested positive for COVID-19.

WeWork's employees are working from home, agency co-founder Kevin Vanegas complained, but WeWork expected him to keep paying rent even after the office had been exposed to the virus on two occasions in March and April, as emails from WeWork to tenants show.

"I am furious," Vanegas said. "I'm afraid to even go in and move our belongings out."

There have been less than 10 instances of WeWork offices being closed for cleanups after coronavirus exposures, Thorlaksson said.

WeWork opened its first Southern California office in 2012 in Hollywood. It now leases about 2.5 million square feet in Los Angeles County, according to real estate brokerage JLL.

Despite the failed IPO and the ouster of Adam Neumann last year, WeWork's reach is wide and still expanding.