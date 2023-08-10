WeWork’s fate should serve as a fable for the entire start-up world

Under Adam Neumann, WeWork secured a preposterous $47bn valuation that defied a long track record of steep losses - Mark Lennihan/AP

Tech blow-ups are ten-a-penny but few companies better illustrate the willingness of venture capitalists to swallow the overblown promises of charismatic founders than office rental outfit WeWork.

The company limps on for the time being, desperately trying to rediscover the spark that made it the darling of the start-up world. WeWork once secured a preposterous – albeit short-lived – $47bn valuation that defied a long track record of steep losses.

Those heady days are ancient history. Its latest financial results reveal an outfit in a ferocious battle just to keep its head above water.

The New York-based company is haemorrhaging cash, and customers are cancelling their memberships, prompting an admission that it is at risk of going bust. The announcement triggered a further 33pc collapse in its already weedy share price. Having raised billions, WeWork is now valued at less than $300m (£235bn).

Perhaps some good can come from its potential demise. The fate of WeWork should serve as a fable for the entire start-up world. Tech moguls and their financiers should stop to consider how so many of them bought so credulously into the WeWork story in the first place.

Recall that WeWork founder Adam Neumann proudly tells the story of how Japanese technology super-investor Masayoshi Son promised to hand WeWork $4.4bn after Neumann gave him a tour of one of its offices in 2016 lasting just 12 minutes.

That’s not quite the shock it seems. With the British microchip designer Arm an honourable exception, Masayoshi’s Vision Fund has emphatically failed to live up to its grandiose name with an uncanny knack of picking duds that have left it nursing colossal losses.

More surprising perhaps is that 12 minutes of Neumann’s waffle wasn’t enough to convince the Japanese telecoms supremo to run a mile. This was a company that claimed to be “elevating the world’s consciousness”. What does that even mean?

Neumann’s wife and co-founder Rebekah was referred to as a “strategic thought partner”. Such drivel should set off deafening alarm bells, not be taken as evidence of some extraordinary business genius deserving of extraordinary financial backing.

One of the biggest problems with tech industry culture and the venture capitalists that fund so much of it, is the ability of entrepreneurs to convince supposedly sophisticated investors to part with truckloads of cash on the basis of what is essentially little more than the repackaging of a fairly mundane, or worse, an entirely unoriginal idea as something profound and life-changing.

It is simply too easy to claim the “tech company” status and the rating that goes with it.

There was Greensill, a glorified lending shop that spent years masquerading as a “fintech disrupter” before it collapsed owning very little technology at all; Peloton, the maker of exercise bikes with video stream workouts, which described itself as “a technology company that meshes the physical and digital worlds” when it went public in 2019; and Moonpig, an online greetings card seller that shouts about its “proprietary algorithms” and “machine learning tools”.

Meanwhile, investors searching for a home for all that cheap money, have been only too happy to indulge such fantasies.

This matters because too many mediocre companies fail to live up to the hype, and shareholders – many of whom have been tasked with investing our money – are left out of pocket as result.

Neumann seems to have blinded people with the sort of cringeworthy words and phrases you might find tumbling out of the mouth of an obnoxious candidate on The Apprentice.

In reality, WeWork was little more than an office landlord trying to charge a premium for a desk with access to ping-pong tables and free craft beer. Yet, to listen to Neumann’s credulous acolytes in those early days you would be mistaken for thinking they’d uncovered the next Bill Gates or Elon Musk.

Another serious shortcoming of the tech industry is a willingness to overlook some major financial red flags on the basis that somehow they don’t apply to high-growth companies. It is only later it emerges that the basic rules of business count after all.

WeWork stretched the boundaries to the limit and in the end it took an abandoned stock market float in 2019 to expose the precariousness of its balance sheet: losses of $1.9bn on $1.8bn of turnover the previous year, taking net losses to $4.2bn since 2016; $47bn of lease obligations; and cash burn of $700m a quarter.

The float prospectus came with 30 pages of risk factors, prompting one observer to remark that it was more performance art than financial document.

A company worth $47bn at the start of the year suddenly found it was unable to get a listing away at a vastly reduced valuation of between $15bn and $18bn just months later.

The share sale was eventually resurrected in 2021 with WeWork commanding a market cap of $9bn, roughly a fifth of what it achieved at its peak. It has gone on to shed 98pc of its value, leaving it worth less than $300m.

This is a business offering flexible office space during the biggest hybrid working boom in history and it still isn’t making money. If WeWork’s bosses can’t find a way to make the model work now then surely they never will.

Meanwhile, some serious soul-searching is required in venture capital land. Instead, Neumann’s next property-technology venture has already raised $350m from a Silicon Valley investor.

