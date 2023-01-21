WeWork (NYSE:WE shareholders incur further losses as stock declines 5.6% this week, taking one-year losses to 81%

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 21% in the last month. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been stomach churning. To wit, the stock has dropped 81% over the last year. Arguably, the recent bounce is to be expected after such a bad drop. The real question is whether the company can turn around its fortunes. We really feel for shareholders in this scenario. It's a good reminder of the importance of diversification, and it's worth keeping in mind there's more to life than money, anyway.

With the stock having lost 5.6% in the past week, it's worth taking a look at business performance and seeing if there's any red flags.

Given that WeWork didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last twelve months, WeWork increased its revenue by 24%. That's definitely a respectable growth rate. Unfortunately, the market wanted something better, given it sent the share price 81% lower during the year. It could be that the losses are too much for investors to handle without losing their nerve. It seems that the market has concerns about the future, because that share price action does not seem to reflect the revenue growth at all.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. You can see what analysts are predicting for WeWork in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

WeWork shareholders are down 81% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 10%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. With the stock down 19% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand WeWork better, we need to consider many other factors. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for WeWork (of which 2 are a bit concerning!) you should know about.

