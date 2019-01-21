WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX): What We Can Expect From This Growth Stock

In September 2018, WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) announced its earnings update. Overall, it seems that analyst forecasts are fairly optimistic, with earnings expected to grow by 8.1% in the upcoming year against the past 5-year average growth rate of -2.7%. With trailing-twelve-month net income at current levels of US$160m, we should see this rise to US$173m in 2020. I will provide a brief commentary around the figures and analyst expectations in the near term. For those interested in more of an analysis of the company, you can research its fundamentals here.

How will WEX perform in the near future?

The view from 12 analysts over the next three years is one of positive sentiment. Given that it becomes hard to forecast far into the future, broker analysts tend to project ahead roughly three years. To understand the overall trajectory of WEX’s earnings growth over these next fews years, I’ve fitted a line through these analyst earnings forecast to determine an annual growth rate from the slope.

From the current net income level of US$160m and the final forecast of US$256m by 2022, the annual rate of growth for WEX’s earnings is 19%. EPS reaches $8.21 in the final year of forecast compared to the current $3.73 EPS today. Margins are currently sitting at 13%, which is expected to expand to 16% by 2022.

Future outlook is only one aspect when you’re building an investment case for a stock. For WEX, I’ve compiled three fundamental factors you should look at:

Financial Health: Does it have a healthy balance sheet? Take a look at our free balance sheet analysis with six simple checks on key factors like leverage and risk. Valuation: What is WEX worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether WEX is currently mispriced by the market. Other High-Growth Alternatives : Are there other high-growth stocks you could be holding instead of WEX? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large growth potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

