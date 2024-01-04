Wexner named in Epstein court documents; not accused of wrongdoing

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The names of more than 150 of Jeffrey Epstein’s former associates have been identified in newly unsealed court documents, including central Ohio businessman and founder of L Brands, Les Wexner.

Epstein was a millionaire known for associating with high-profile celebrities, billionaires and politicians. Accused of sexually exploiting dozens of underage girls for guests at his homes, Epstein was arrested in 2019; authorities say he died by suicide in his cell.

Epstein’s former girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, is currently serving a 20-year prison term for helping recruit underage victims.

Epstein worked as Wexner’s personal finance manager and the two developed a strong relationship. A document on file in Franklin County shows Epstein was given power of attorney over much of Wexner’s financial affairs in 1991.

In the newly unsealed documents, Wexner’s name appears at least six times. In one deposition, investigators asked Maxwell if an underage girl was given a sexual outfit to wear for Wexner. Maxwell responded, “Categorically no.”

In 2019, after Epstein’s arrest, Wexner released a statement through L Brands stating he had severed any ties to Epstein more than a dozen years earlier before Epstein struck a plea deal in 2008 to procuring a person under 18 for prostitution and felony solicitation of prostitution in Florida. Also in 2019, a lawyer representing Epstein’s victims said it was likely Wexner was unaware of Epstein’s criminal activities.

Wexner stepped down as CEO of L Brands in 2020. L Brands is based in Columbus, and Wexner – Ohio’s richest resident in 2023 according to Forbes — has a long history of philanthropy in central Ohio, including donations to Ohio State University, with the Wexner Medical Center bearing his name.

The initial collection of around 40 documents made public largely contained material that had been released previously, or exhaustively had been covered in nearly two decades’ worth of newspaper stories, TV documentaries, interviews and books about the Epstein scandal.

Still, the records — which included transcripts of interviews with some of Epstein’s victims — contained reminders that Epstein surrounded himself with famous and powerful figures, including a few who have also been accused of misconduct.

Among others mentioned in the newly released documents are former presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton, both of whom said they severed ties with Epstein in 2008; Britain’s Prince Andrew; magician David Copperfield; and singer Michael Jackson.

Appearing on the list does not mean someone is connected to anything illegal; it includes sex abuse victims, witnesses, Epstein employees, and people with only a passing connection to Epstein, Maxwell, and the scandal.

NBC4 reached out to a Wexner representative Wednesday who did not respond.

Wexner is on the record calling Epstein’s behavior “abhorrent” and “something that we would all condemn.”

Wexner has been allegedly tied to an incident of sexual assault by Epstein on a property Wexner owned with his wife in New Albany in 1996. Wexner has denied any knowledge of the alleged assault at his home.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

