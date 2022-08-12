Weyauwega man charged with two counts of murder in 1992 Waupaca County cold case

WAUPACA - A Weyauwega man has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the 1992 deaths of two people in Waupaca County.

Tony G. Haase, 51, was charged Friday morning and is expected to make his initial appearance Friday afternoon in Waupaca County Circuit Court.

Haase is charged in the stabbing deaths of Tanna Togstad and Timothy Mumbrue at Togstad's home in Royalton.

Tanna Togstad

Timothy Mumbrue

Togstad, 23, had been dating Mumbrue for less than a year before they were killed. They were last seen alive in a Clintonville tavern between 11:30 p.m. and midnight March 20.

Mumbrue, 35, was stabbed multiple times and appeared to have tried to defend himself. Togstad was stabbed twice, and her dog was killed.

This story will be updated.

Contact Larry Gallup at (920) 996-7216 or lgallup@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @LarryGallup.

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Weyauwega man charged with murder in 1992 Waupaca County cold case