Weyerhaeuser Co Stock Is Believed To Be Modestly Overvalued

- By GF Value

The stock of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be modestly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $36.84 per share and the market cap of $27.5 billion, Weyerhaeuser Co stock gives every indication of being modestly overvalued. GF Value for Weyerhaeuser Co is shown in the chart below.


Because Weyerhaeuser Co is relatively overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be lower than its business growth, which averaged 1.9% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 1.83% annually over the next three to five years.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. Weyerhaeuser Co has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.09, which is in the middle range of the companies in REITs industry. The overall financial strength of Weyerhaeuser Co is 5 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Weyerhaeuser Co is fair. This is the debt and cash of Weyerhaeuser Co over the past years:

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. Weyerhaeuser Co has been profitable 9 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $7.5 billion and earnings of $1.07 a share. Its operating margin of 21.34% worse than 76% of the companies in REITs industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Weyerhaeuser Co's profitability as fair. This is the revenue and net income of Weyerhaeuser Co over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term performance of a company's stock. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of Weyerhaeuser Co is 1.9%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in REITs industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 5.6%, which ranks better than 70% of the companies in REITs industry.

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Weyerhaeuser Co's ROIC is 8.47 while its WACC came in at 11.51. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Weyerhaeuser Co is shown below:

In summary, Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY, 30-year Financials) stock appears to be modestly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks better than 70% of the companies in REITs industry. To learn more about Weyerhaeuser Co stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

