A Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) insider increased their holdings by 46% last year

Looking at Weyerhaeuser Company's (NYSE:WY ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net buyers. That is, there were more number of shares purchased by insiders than there were sold.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Weyerhaeuser Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Senior VP & CFO Nancy Loewe made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$386k worth of shares at a price of US$38.56 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$36.79). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. Nancy Loewe was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Weyerhaeuser Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 0.2% of Weyerhaeuser shares, worth about US$61m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Weyerhaeuser Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Weyerhaeuser shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders own shares in Weyerhaeuser and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Weyerhaeuser you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit unpleasant.

