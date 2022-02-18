Weyers Cave bank held up by gunpoint; undisclosed amount of money taken, suspect on the loose

United Bank in Weyers Cave was robbed on Thursday, Feb. 17. The suspect is still on the loose.

WEYERS CAVE — A Weyers Cave bank was robbed Thursday afternoon by gunpoint, according to a release from the Augusta County Sheriff's Office.

Just before 5 p.m. Thursday, Augusta County Emergency Communications Center received a bank hold-up alarm at United Bank, located at 54 Franklin St. in Weyers Cave.

Augusta County Sheriff's Office and Shenandoah Valley Airport police officers arrived at the scene minutes later and attempted to find the suspect, a release said. According to the release, investigators found that the suspect, a white male, entered the bank displaying a snub-nose revolver demanding money.

The suspect successfully made way with an undisclosed amount of money, left the bank and fled, the release said. According to the sheriff's office, it's believed the suspect fled on foot to the west, where he likely entered a vehicle.

The suspect is described as a white male in the age range of 20 to 30 years old, with a medium build. He was wearing sunglasses, a silver face mask, blue shirt and a silver hoodie-style jacket.

United Bank in Weyers Cave was robbed on Thursday, Feb. 17. The suspect is still on the loose.

The Virginia State Police, Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office and Shenandoah Valley Airport Police assisted in the response to this incident, the release said.

“We are very grateful for the quick response of our area law enforcement partners who immediately responded to assist” Sheriff Donald L. Smith said in a release.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

Your support helps keep the lights on at The News Leader. Stay connected with our stories, enterprise reporting and more by clicking "Subscribe" at the top of the page.

More: Farmer's Almanac predicted a very cold winter. We got it in January. What's next for spring?

More: Waynesboro, Staunton schools going maskless next week following Youngkin's signature on bill

More: Weyers Cave man found with nearly 5,000 child porn images sentenced to federal prison

Laura Peters is the trending topics reporter at The News Leader. Have a news tip on local trends or businesses? Or a good feature? You can reach reporter Laura Peters (she/her) at lpeters@newsleader.com. Follow her @peterslaura. Subscribe to The News Leader at newsleader.com.

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Weyers Cave bank held up by gunpoint; suspect on the loose