Weyers Cave man charged with murder after brother shot and killed at business

MOUNT CRAWFORD — A Weyers Cave man has been charged with murder in Rockingham County, authorities said Thursday.

Richard D. Brunk, 60, is charged with first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. The Rockingham County Sheriff's Office said the suspect reportedly shot and killed his brother, 63-year-old Ronald D. Brunk.

Richard D. Brunk.

At about 7 p.m. on Wednesday, authorities responded to a business — Mast and Brunk — at 917 Cottontail Trail, where they found Ronald Brunk unresponsive on the floor with a gunshot wound to the chest, a press release said.

A deputy attempted CPR but the victim was declared dead shortly after rescue personnel arrived on the scene.

An investigation revealed that Ronald Brunk had recently been involved in a family dispute with Richard Brunk, according to the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office.

Richard Brunk was located in Augusta County at his Weyers Cave home and was taken into custody without incident. He is being held without bond at the Rockingham Harrisonburg Regional Jail.

