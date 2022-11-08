Weymouth: High winds delay fort's poppy display

High winds have delayed the installation of a cascade of 5,500 remembrance poppies at a sea fort on Dorset's Jurassic Coast.

The poppies were set to be in place at the entrance to Nothe Fort in Weymouth, Dorset, from Tuesday.

Organisers said winds of up to 50mph (80km) meant it had not been possible to hang the display.

It is hoped the curtain of poppies, made by residents from plastic bottles, can be put up on Wednesday.

Workshops have been held in the town for people to make the red flowers.

Messages and names of loved ones who have served in the armed forces have also been added to many of the poppies in their honour.

The art installation is being put together by We Are Weymouth, arts organisation Houseworks Dorset CIC, Weymouth & Portland Marine Litter Project and Nothe Fort.

Once in place, the display is set to hang from the entrance until 21 November.

