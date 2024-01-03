Weymouth hotel death: Man charged with murder of Daniel Hrycyszyn

A man has been charged with murder after the death of a man at a hotel.

Dorset Police said emergency services were called to Hotel Central in Weymouth late on Saturday to reports of a man needing medical assistance.

Daniel Hrycyszyn, 35, from Weymouth, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Joe Michael Williams, from Weymouth, is due to appear at Poole Magistrates' Court later charged with his murder. Four other men who were arrested have been released without charge.

