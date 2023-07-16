Weymouth lights up blue for Officer Chesna, 5 years after his murder

WEYMOUTH, Mass.--Nearly a week after a mistrial was declared in the case of a man charged with killing two people including a Weymouth police officer, the city came together to pay homage on the 5th anniversary of his death.

Neighborhoods in Weymouth had blue lights displayed outside for officer Michael Chesna.

Saturday marked 5 years since Officer Chesna was shot and killed in the line of duty.

To stand in solidarity with officer Chesna’s family, the community was encouraged to change their exterior lights to blue as a sign they will never forget his sacrifice.

Officer Chesna was a 6-year veteran with the Weymouth Police Department. He left behind a wife and two children.

