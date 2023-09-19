How Weymouth has made sure Sgt. Michael Chesna will never be forgotten

WEYMOUTH − Minutes after they cut the ribbon to open the gym dedicated to their father, Olivia and Jack Chesna were on the court playing basketball.

The gym at Chapman Middle School was dedicated to Weymouth police Sgt. Michael Chesna on Monday in a ceremony attended by his widow, Cindy, and their two children, plus other family members, friends, town officials and police officers. Chesna, 42, and Vera Adams, 77, were killed July, 15, 2018, during a confrontation with a man who had stolen the officer's gun.

Speakers said the dedication is a fitting tribute to Chesna, someone who loved sports and his hometown.

His mother, Mimi, said her son played in a regular Wednesday basketball game whenever he could. He graduated from Weymouth High School in 1994 and went on to obtain a criminal justice degree from Northeastern University. He then enlisted in the U.S. Army and was awarded a Bronze Star and a Purple Heart during tours in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Michael C. Chesna was sworn in as a new Weymouth police officer in 2012.

While he had other offers, he chose to become a Weymouth police officer, she said.

"He wanted to make a difference in the town where he grew up," his mother said. "He wanted to serve. Michael's life and service made a difference."

Weymouth Police Chief Richard Fuller said Chesna was a Weymouth police officer for a little over six years.

"Through his service and sacrifice, he inspired us to be better," Fuller said.

With Chesna's name on the gym, Fuller said Chesna "would continue to be a role model and inspire future generations."

Olivia and Jack Chesna aim for the basket at the Chapman Middle School gym after it was dedicated to their father, the late Weymouth police Sgt. Michael Chesna, on Monday, Sept. 18, 2023.

Mayor Robert Hedlund said the school was in the design phase at the time of Chesna's death and officials were looking for a way to honor him.

Hedlund thanked the school building committee, the memorials committee and the school committee for approving the tribute.

He noted how the deaths of Chesna and Adams brought the town together.

"In the face of this crime, let us work together for a safer and more compassionate Weymouth," the mayor said.

School Superintendent Robert Wargo said Chesna exemplified the best of the town's police department.

"Your family will always hold a special place in our hearts," he said.

People gather near the entrance of the Sgt. Michael Chesna Gymnasium at Chapman Middle School in Weymouth to dedicate the gym to Chesna on Monday, Sept. 18, 2023.

In addition to his name over the entrance of the gym, a plaque with Chesna's name and likeness is just inside the door.

After the ceremony, the gym came to life. In addition to basketball at one end, a game of badminton was getting underway at the other.

