Weymouth man who allegedly threatened to shoot Pride flag at Derby Street Shoppes found dangerous

A Weymouth man who allegedly threatened to shoot down a Pride flag at Hingham’s Derby Street Shoppes was found dangerous by a judge and released on conditions.

Gage Scammell was charged with one count of a bomb/hijack threat with serious public alarm, threatening to commit a crime and attempted civil rights violation. The Weymouth man was released on personal recognizance but was ordered to stay away from Derby Street Shoppes and wear a GPS tracker, says the Plymouth County DA’s office.

Hingham Police say Scammell, 29, called and left a voicemail for Derby Street Shoppes management last week alleging that he was going to gun down the flag and burn it if it wasn’t removed within three days.

Scammell also made “disparaging comments” regarding the Jewish faith, according to police.

In addition to the GPS tracker, Scammell was also ordered to maintain/ seek employment, adhere to a curfew between the hours of 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., undergo substance abuse evaluation, attend Alcoholics Anonymous and not carry weapons greater than a pocket knife.

Scammell is next scheduled to appear in court on June 7.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW