Weymouth man charged with allegedly assaulting two officers near Mass. and Cass

A Weymouth man with multiple arrest warrants is being charged with allegedly assaulting two officers and resisting arrest.

According to State police, Joseph W. Russell, 27, was first spotted by an MSP Lieutenant Just before 7:50 a.m. in the area of Southampton Street.

When the Lieutenant approached Russell, he fled on foot down Atkinson Street. According to State police, “The MSP Lieutenant and a Boston Police Officer pursued him on foot. As the suspect ran, he tried to instigate an attack on the Trooper and Officer by people loitering on the street.”

The two officers caught up to Russell. Russell then proceeded to kick and punch both officers to avoid arrest.

According to State police, an MSP Lieutenant suffered a minor injury during the incident, he was transported by Boston EMS to Boston Medical Center for evaluation.

Russell was booked on two outstanding warrants for two drug offenses. He is also being charged on new charges of assault and battery on a police officer and resisting arrest for today’s incident.

He is expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court today.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW