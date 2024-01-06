Weymouth man dies after rollover crash in Franklin

A Weymouth man was killed after being ejected from his vehicle during a rollover crash on Route 495 in Franklin Friday.

Massachusetts State Police troopers responded to the reported crash near Exit 41 in Franklin around 3:30 to find the man had been ejected from the vehicle, which had rolled several times.

The 39-year-old Weymouth man was rushed to Milford Hospital where he was pronounced deceased, state police say.

The driver of another vehicle involved in the crash was not injured.

The two left lanes of Route 495 were closed for roughly two and a half until they were reopened around 6:00 p.m.

The crash and its possible causes are still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

