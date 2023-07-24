Weymouth man facing homicide, DWI charges after deadly crash on I-93 in New Hampshire

A Weymouth man is facing criminal charges in connection with a crash on Interstate 93 in New Hampshire over the weekend that left one person dead, authorities announced Monday.

Casey W. Kirsch, 33, is slated to be arraigned Monday in Belknap Superior Court on charges including negligent homicide and aggravated driving while intoxicated, according to New Hampshire State Police.

Troopers responding to a report of a crash on the southbound side of the highway in Sanbornton around 1:30 p.m. Sunday found a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado that had rolled over in the roadway, state police said.

A passenger in the pickup truck, 52-year-old John R. Hanna Jr., of Lancaster, New Hampshire, was ejected and killed in the crash. Kirsch was evaluated at Franklin Hospital.

A preliminary investigation at the scene of the wreck indicated that Kirsch left the left side of the road, veered into the soft shoulder, and then flipped over upon re-entering the highway.

Anyone with information on the crash is urged to contact Trooper Kyle Cotnoir at 603-227-0089.

The crash remains under investigation.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW