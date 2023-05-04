Weymouth police officer resigns. He was about to be fired over body cam video of arrest.

WEYMOUTH − A Weymouth police officer accused of punching a handcuffed man more than a dozen times resigned before he could be fired and might be banned from becoming an officer anywhere in Massachusetts.

Police officer Justin Chappell resigned from the department last year after finding out Police Chief Richard Fuller planned to fire him because of the level of force he used against a man arrested on charges of assault and battery on a police officer, disorderly conduct and other charges. Weymouth police asked the Norfolk Country district attorney's office to drop the charges against the arrested man before his arraignment.

The incident, which occurred on July 2, 2022, marks the first time the chief has moved to fire an officer based on footage captured on a body-worn police camera, which Weymouth officers started wearing in the summer of 2021.

Fuller has recommended that Chappell be decertified as a police officer through the Massachusetts Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission. Officers who are decertified cannot be hired by other law enforcement agencies in the state.

Former Weymouth police officer Justin Chappell

The Massachusetts Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission was created as part of a law enforcement reform effort. It certifies police officers and can decertify them or suspend their certification.

Chappell also has been notified that he's been placed on the district attorney's Brady List, which consists of police officers who have committed or have been accused of misconduct.

Fuller provided the video, police reports, internal use-of-force reports, emails and several other supporting documents following a request from The Patriot Ledger.

Chappell declined to comment for this story.

Body-camera footage shows use of force by Weymouth police officer Justin Chappell

In a 7-minute video, an officer identified as Chappell is seen punching the handcuffed man, identified by police as Donald McAdam, more than a dozen times. Police said McAdam had spit on officers.

The video begins at about 7:30 p.m. with Chappell approaching a house on foot while responding to a report of an intoxicated man causing a disturbance. Chappell is standing on the walkway to the house when he speaks to McAdam, who is confrontational, uncooperative and appears intoxicated.

Chappell tells McAdam to take his hands out of his pockets, which he refuses to do. Chappell calls for backup and hits McAdam in the leg with a baton several times before tackling him to the ground while he and another officer struggle to handcuff him.

McAdam, who has a visible scrape on his head from the brick walkway and calls the officers cowards and racial slurs, asks bystanders at the home to record the arrest. Chappell informs McAdam that he is recording everything on his body camera and that it will be used in court.

Two Weymouth police officers are seen on the video recorded on another's officer body camera after Donald McAdam is in the police vehicle in July 2022.

Chappell and another officer walk McAdam to the cruiser, and as they try to get him into the back, he again resists, including throwing his elbows and tensing up.

Chappell then punches the man in the head and face 13 times while repeatedly shouting "stop resisting." The man states, "You just (expletive) punched me" as officers continue to struggle to put him in the cruiser. Another officer can be heard telling McAdam that he's covered in blood, and that he will be charged with assault and battery for spitting at them.

Another video captured inside the cruiser shows McAdam continuing to scream obscenities and racial slurs at officers as he thrashes around while sitting handcuffed. All the officers involved in the arrest and McAdam are white.

An officer can be heard saying an ambulance crew will come check on him, but McAdam responds he does not need an ambulance.

McAdam did not respond to a request for comment by press deadline.

Weymouth officers documented use of force against Donald McAdam

Three officers wrote and submitted reports about the incident on the same day it happened. Chappell also filed a use-of-force report. He wrote that he hit McAdam four or five times, and he described the strikes as "distraction techniques."

A booking officer's report says McAdam fell asleep at the station. Several hours later, McAdam woke up and said he did not remember anything because he was in a "blackout."

The officer said McAdam told him that he knew the officers were doing their job. McAdam complained about an injury to his right leg, which officers documented and gave him ice for, according to the report.

Chappell's use-of-force report prompted supervisors to further review the incident, including footage from Chappell's body-worn camera. Fuller asked Detective Capt. John Perchard to conduct an internal investigation of the incident and Chappell's use of force.

In his report, Perchard said he reviewed arrest and use-of-force reports, supervisor reviews, body-worn camera videos and in-vehicle camera videos.

The report says McAdam was "uncooperative throughout the entire encounter" and he "went back and forth between behaviors and actions that were noncompliant, actively resistant and assaultive."

The Weymouth, Massachusetts, police chief has petitioned to have Justin Chappell decertified as an officer for excessive force during the arrest of Donald McAdams. Chappell's arm is seen in the photo from body camera footage. After McAdams is put into the police SUV, Chappell can be seen punching him.

Perchard reported that Chappell made several attempts to deescalate the situation, but McAdam "was immediately confrontational and noncompliant."

McAdam continued to resist officers after he was handcuffed. While officers tried to put him in the police cruiser, the man was "throwing elbows and spitting while violently resisting," according to Perchard's report.

Perchard reported that several techniques Chappell used were justified, including four "hammer fist" strikes that Chappell described in his report. But Perchard said the additional strikes were "straight punches" to the side of McAdam's face.

"The use of force review found these latter strikes differed in intent, intensity and location and appeared to be unnecessary, unreasonable and out of policy in light of the above listed facts and circumstances known to Officer Chappell at the time," Perchard wrote.

Officer resigns amid internal investigation into use of force

Fuller sent Chappell a notification for a termination hearing scheduled for July 14 based on the preliminary findings of the internal affairs investigation.

Instead, Chappell resigned from the department. In his letter of resignation, he wrote that his "experiences, careers and deployments prior to being a police officer have proven difficult to balance in law enforcement at this time. As a result of this awareness, I believe refocusing is an immediate need."

Chappell is a U.S. Army veteran who served tours of duty in Afghanistan in 2006, 2007 and 2009. He also was a security contractor in Iraq before joining the police department.

Fuller notified the Massachusetts Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission that the department had opened an investigation into officer misconduct. Three months later, Fuller sent a second notification to the commission that Chappell had resigned, the internal affairs investigation was complete and he recommended Chappell be decertified.

The commission in March notified Chappell and the Weymouth Police Department that its Division of Police Standards was authorized to look into the alleged misconduct.

"The purpose of the preliminary inquiry is for (the division) to investigate allegations made against you and make a recommendation to the Commission regarding any discipline, up to and including the revocation of your certification as a law enforcement officer and the entry of your name on the National Decertification Index," the notification to Chappell reads.

In an email, Cindy Campbell, director of communications for the commission, said it "can neither confirm nor deny the existence of a pending investigation. Further, the (Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission) cannot comment on any individual case that may be pending."

Campbell did not comment on how long the commission's investigations typically take, or on the amount of time between the Weymouth Police Department's initial notification and the commission's response.

Officer placed on Brady List, could be banned from police service anywhere in Massachusetts

David Traub, of the Norfolk County district attorney's office, said the Weymouth Police Department and Chappell have been notified that Chappell has been placed on the Brady List, which is kept by the district attorney's office. The purpose of the Brady List is, in part, to provide juries and defense lawyers with all pertinent information regarding an officer involved in trials and other court matters.

The Brady List − named for the 1963 U.S. Supreme Court case Brady v. Maryland − consists of police officers who have committed or been accused of misconduct. There are about 65 police officers on the Norfolk County Brady List.

Chappell had two previous incidents of unprofessional conduct, according to internal affairs reports provided by the Weymouth Police Department.

In the first incident, on Jan. 23, 2022, Chappell was off duty and intoxicated when he got into an altercation at a convenience store in Stoughton, according to an internal affairs report. Stoughton police placed him into protective custody and reported that he was "defiant, uncooperative and argumentative."

About a month later, on Feb. 24, 2022, Chappell punched a person in the head during an arrest, according to an internal affairs report.

In a statement this week, Fuller said he had promised "continued transparency and accountability" when he took over as chief in January 2020. The department implemented the use of body-worn cameras and in-car video in June 2021 as part of that effort.

"The findings of our investigation have been submitted to the Massachusetts Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission along with our recommendation that Chappell be decertified as a police officer," Fuller said. "He has been held accountable for his actions in large part due to body-worn camera footage."

Fuller stressed that the department was able to "take swift and decisive action" due to the use of body-worn cameras.

"The officers of the Weymouth Police Department do an excellent job in the performance of their duties on a daily basis and are held to the highest standards in law enforcement," he said.

