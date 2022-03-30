Weymouth Police said Boston Police uniforms stolen from a supply store during break-in

Lights on the roof of a police vehicle.

WEYMOUTH — Police are investigating after several Boston Police Department jackets were reported stolen following a break-in at a police and fire supply store.

Detectives responded to 326 Washington St., Andrea’s Police and Fire Supply, at about 10 a.m. Monday for reports that the store had been broken into overnight.

Police said it's still unclear exactly what was taken from the store, but four Boston Police Department dress coats and pants — not daily wear uniforms — and a leather jacket were possibly taken from the store.

Detectives are still investigating the case.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Weymouth Police said Boston Police uniforms stolen from a supply store