Weymouth Police searching for missing teen

Officials are searching for a Weymouth teen who’s been missing for over two weeks.

Rebekah Webb, 17, was last seen on December 28, 2022, and may be in the Providence, Rhode Island area, according to Weymouth Police.

Webb is described as a 5′3″ 130-135lb white woman.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Weymouth Police.

