Weymouth woman charged with embezzling $1.3 million from Holbrook company: What police say

HOLBROOK ― A Weymouth woman has beern arraigned on charges of embezzling $1.3 million from the Holbrook company she had worked for, Holbrook Police said.

Ashley Sumner, 36, was arraigned in Quincy District Court on Wednesday on charges of larceny over $1,200, two counts of improper use of a credit card over $1,200, money laundering, and four counts of identity fraud. All of the charges are felonies, with the exception of the identity theft charges, which are misdemendors.

Bail was set at $100,000 cash at her arraignment and she is due to return to court on Aug. 30, according to the Norfolk District Attorney's Office.

Holbrook Police Chief William Smith said in a statement the department began an investigation into Sumner on March after it was reported by Allstate Glass that she had been suspected of stealing $50,000. Sumner had worked for the company from 2020 until her resignation in February. She had access to company finances as part of her job.

Smith said over the ourse of a months-long investigation, police found that Sumner allegedly made multiple fraudulent credit card charges, direct deposits, and wire transfers. Through further investigation, it was found that Sumner allegely embezzled more than $1.3 million from the company between January, 2021 and this February.

The chief said the investigation is continuing.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: AllState Glass employee in Holbrook MA charged with embezzlement