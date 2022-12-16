Weymouth woman pleads guilty, sentenced to 13 years in stabbing that killed 19-year-old

Kelsey Debello pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

DEDHAM — A Weymouth woman has admitted to stabbing a 19-year old man to death in Weymouth more than two years ago.

Kelsey Debello, 29, of Weymouth, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in Norfolk Superior Court last week in the May 2020 killing of Ryan Martin. Judge Beverly Cannone sentenced Debello to serve 13 to 15 years in state prison.

Norfolk County District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey said in a statement that with a second degree murder conviction, Debello would have been eligible for parole after 15 years.

“Following discussions with the family about the case and the possibilities at trial, I directed Assistant District Attorney Hely to accept the certainty of a guilty plea with the 13 to 15 year state prison sentence," he said. "Ryan’s mother gave a thoughtful impact statement to the judge before she passed sentence."

Ryan Martin was fatally stabbed in Weymouth in 2020.

Prosecutors say Martin arrived to a gathering in the woods behind the Queen Anne’s Apartments around 10 p.m. on May 7, 2020. Debello was already in the woods when Martin arrived, and prosecutors said she was angry that he was there.

Prosecutors say Debello had to be physically restrained, but she broke free and pulled out a 5- or 6-inch knife. She approached Martin and stabbed him once in the back, then turned and fled.

Martin and another man left the woods, running down the path toward the nearby apartments. Martin collapsed and was transported to South Shore Hospital, where he died.

More: Man accused in double Marshfield homicide held without bail at Plymouth arraignment

'Easy to target them': Man sentenced in 2021 robbery amid recent Quincy attacks on Asians

Shawn Inglis, 27, admitted last February to hiding the knife and other acts to help conceal the crime and pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact. Judge Beverly Cannone sentenced Inglis to three to five years in state prison.

"I thank the Weymouth Police Department and Chief Richard Fuller for their co-operation and professionalism throughout this investigation, and their constructive partnership with the Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to my office," Morrissey said in the statement.

Thanks to our subscribers, who help make this coverage possible. If you are not a subscriber, please consider supporting quality local journalism with a Patriot Ledger subscription. Here is our latest offer.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Weymouth woman pleads guilty to manslaughter in Weymouth stabbing