A Wichita Falls woman's criminal charges have been upgraded to murder after a child she was caring for died of injuries he sustained.

Adrian Nichole Vetter, 22, was arrested on June 9 and charged with Injury to a child. The 10-month-old boy died Friday in a Fort Worth Hospital.

According to a court affidavit initially filed in the case, Vetter first told police she was babysitting the child June 5 when he had a seizure and fell backwards, causing him to hit his head on the wooden vinyl floor.

In a subsequent interview, Vetter claimed she was arguing with her husband on the phone, the victim was crying and fussy, and her own daughter was getting on her nerves. She said she lost her temper, grabbed the victim out of the crib, and struck the back of his head on the side rail of the wooden crib with force, but he continued crying, so she struck his head into the wall of the hallway forcefully.

A doctor at Cook Children's Hospital in Fort Worth where the boy was being treated told police she believed that Vetter forcefully struck the victim’s head on the crib and wall several times, causing severe brain trauma.

The Wichita County Jail roster shows Vetter is now charged with murder with bail set at $1 million.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: WF caretaker charged with murder after child dies