WF man gets 30 years in prison after continuous sexual abuse of a child conviction

Jun. 15—A 47-year-old Wichita Falls man pled guilty and was sentenced to 30 years in prison in a case that concluded Tuesday in district court in Weatherford.

Jesse Benjamin Lee was convicted of continuous sexual abuse of a young child in the 415th District Court, Judge Graham Quisenberry presiding.

"For two years, while our victim was in middle school, Mr. Lee sexually abused her," said Parker County District Attorney Jeff Swain. "When, years later, she courageously came forward and told what had happened, she described in vivid detail the horrible things that he had done to her. Her credible outcry was corroborated when Mr. Lee confessed that he molested her to an investigator with the Parker County Sheriff's Office."

After Lee was sentenced, the victim, now an adult, asked Assistant District Attorney Abby Placke to read her victim impact statement.

"You manipulated my entire family," the statement said. "We were all a part of your little game. You made sure I knew I was just a piece to be played with... When I would be alone with any man, I was always so afraid. You made my 12-year-old brain fear that every man was a monster like you. That all they wanted was to get into my pants."

"Her victim impact was powerful," Swain said. "As she said in the statement, this process has helped her take back her power. She is a victim no more. Now, she is a survivor."

Parole laws do not apply to the continuous sexual abuse of a young child offense, Placke said, so Lee will not be released from prison until 2051 when he will be 76 years old.