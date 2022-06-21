Wichita Falls Police are investigating the scene of a shooting that happened just before 9 a.m., Tuesday.

According to WFPD spokesman, Sgt. Charlie Eipper:

Wichita Falls police and energency medics responded to the scene of a shooting at Scotland Park Tuesday morning.

Police and emergency medics responded to the 300 block of Central Freeway at Scotland Park for a gunshot victim.

They found one person shot. Medics attempted to revive the man, but he died on-scene. One person, the alleged shooter, has been detained for questioning.

Eipper said they are investigating to see if there are charges to pursue. He added that it appears this was an act of self-defense, no one has been arrested at this time.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: WF Police work city's latest homicide at Scotland Park