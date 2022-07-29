Wichita Falls police graduated 22 new students from the Junior Police Academy on Friday.

The Wichita Falls Police Department celebrate 22 new members of the Junior Police Academy Friday during a ceremony at the training center. Guest speaker Wichita County District Attorney’s Office Chief Felony Prosecutor, Dobie Kosub said he hopes some of the graduates will seek careers in law enforcement.

WFPD spokesman Sgt. Charlie Eipper said the class is designed to show kids what police officers do and give them a “behind-the-scenes” glimpse of what it’s like being in law enforcement.

The WF Police Academy started in 2015, but had to put the program on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic. Sgt. Eipper said this is the seventh year for the program. Each year the police department takes applications for two classes, one in June and the other in July. Each class has 22 students.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: WF Police graduates new Junior Police Academy cadets