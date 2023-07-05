WF police investigate July 4 murder, name of injured husband released

A woman was found shot to death on the Fourth of July in a Wichita Falls home, and her husband was also discovered there with a gunshot wound, Sgt. Charlie Eipper, Wichita Falls police spokesman, said Wednesday.

The death of Joan Frank, 62, is being investigated as a murder, but detectives are not searching for an at-large suspect, Eipper said in an email.

Frank's husband, Cedrick Sartin, 65, was last known to be in serious but stable condition at a Fort Worth hospital, Eipper said.

At 11:28 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a home in the 4300 block of Craigmont to investigate multiple shooting victims, Eipper said. They found Frank deceased in an upstairs bedroom, and Sartin in an adjacent bedroom.

The caller was Frank's 32-year-old daughter, and she was on scene but uninjured. Sartin was eventually transported to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth.

Wichita Falls police believe this was an isolated incident, and residents are in no danger related to the murder, Eipper said.

