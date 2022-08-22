WFH crowd returns to the office and cuts holidays short as recession clouds gather

The commute is coming back as staff seek to keep their jobs in a recession - Leon Neal/Getty Images

The City's financial institutions were forced to come up with outlandish bribes to cajole their employees to return to the office this time last year.

Law firm Slaughter and May offered free breakfast, Goldman Sachs gave its bankers ice cream and investment firm Fidelity International dished out candy floss and popcorn to the workers who made it in.

Those bribes have now been replaced by stern summons issued to workers who still want to stay at home.

Apple has ordered its employees to return to the office for three days a week from September to encourage the “in-person collaboration that is so essential to our culture”. Chief executive Tim Cook wrote a memo to all of his employees last week calling for their return in a sign that managers have still not been able to convince staff to get back to office work.

Cook's memo is just the latest in a string of similar demands issued by bosses from the likes of Citigroup and Goldman Sachs who have all concluded office life improves productivity.

But all of these efforts to lure staff to offices might not be necessary when the country plunges into recession. Experts and City professionals are now saying workers are keen to get back in front of managers to save their jobs as a crisis looms.

Government aid programmes such as the furlough scheme allowed people to keep their jobs during the pandemic, while taxpayer-backed loans and VAT relief helped keep businesses afloat.

The taxpayer handouts have left workers holding all the cards as they became disaffected with their jobs while at home and started resigning in droves.

Now, the Bank of England has warned the economy will go into reverse by the end of the year, as soaring energy costs squeeze pay packets and force consumers to trim their spending.

Ben Wiles, a restructuring expert at financial consultancy Kroll, says: “We will be going from lots of vacancies to something more like pre-pandemic levels.

“The debate now is how deep this recession will be. Businesses will now have to tackle a decrease in demand as well as an increase in costs.

“Businesses will find the last quarter of this calendar year the most difficult without a doubt, and the impact of that on the job market will be delayed a bit into early next year.

“We've not seen a huge downturn in consumer spend just yet, but the final quarter of this year from a cost of living perspective is going to make it the most difficult quarter for a very long time.”

Anthony Painter, director of policy at the Chartered Management Institute, says the changing economic climate means “the tide may be turning on a previously strong labour market” and that the changing power dynamics in companies will lead to a shift in employee behaviour.

Painter says: “People are increasingly going to feel that their jobs may be insecure, and this will more than likely shift behaviours and lead to a return to presenteeism, and unnecessary longer working hours.”

One City lawyer says bankers and accountants have been cutting summer holidays short this year to make sure they are back in their London offices in time for the economic rout.

He says City professionals rushed to leave the capital when air travel resumed earlier this year, with many booking out villas in France and Italy for months on end so they could work away from the office in an idyllic setting.

But the days of inking deals on Zoom calls from the Mediterranean may be over. Investment banks are teeing up job cuts already, and top brass are now keen to make sure they are around so they can properly manage “a situation that might get worse”, he says, while younger bankers want to get face time with the people deciding who stays and who goes.

He says: “A lot of people were booking out places to work from home abroad all summer and take time off. But what I've noticed is people who work in the City are heading back to London from the holiday much earlier than they would have done.

“There is now a nervousness starting to creep in about not being around, and there's the potential for cuts, the potential for a lack of opportunity.

“The younger people want to be seen as more proactive given they are more concerned about the situation and they are concerned about their position. It's definitely a trend.”

Professor Len Shackleton, research fellow at the Institute for Economic Affairs, says people who live close to their workplaces may head into the office to save on energy bills, which are now forecast to soar past £5,000 just as the job cuts start to bite.

“If workers feel they may lose jobs, presenteeism may increase,” he says. "There may also be pressure on work-from-home employees to work harder and increase productivity as pressures grow on businesses.”

But Painter warns putting pressure on employees in the economic malaise could backfire.

“This is a management challenge above all else,” he says. “This added stress will only undermine productivity and lead to increased sick leave and stand in the way of employees doing their best work.

“Skilled managers will focus on what is best for their employees and help them manage the insecurity without incentivising counter-productive behaviour.”

The executives keen for a return to office working will no doubt hope a change of heart in the workforce will boost productivity, but as the harsh reality of the cost-of-living crisis hits, they will have to escort some of their colleagues to the door anyway.