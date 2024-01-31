WFISD assistant principal wins regional honor

Assistant Principal Jared Jacobs of Cunningham Elementary School has won recognition from a Texas educators association, Wichita Falls ISD announced Tuesday.

The Texas Elementary Principals and Supervisors Association named Jacobs the 2024 Region 9 TEPSAN of the Year.

The honor recognizes Jacobs for his outstanding service to TEPSA, dedication to advancing the principalship and advocacy for Texas students.

Jared Jacobs, assistant principal of Cunningham Elementary School in the Wichita Falls ISD

Harley Eckhart, TEPSA executive director, lauded the Cunningham administrator's contributions to leadership for Texas pre-kindergarten through eighth-grade.

"Jared lends his time and expertise to support Texas PK-8 leaders and ensure student success," Eckhart said in the announcement. "We are proud to recognize his dedication and work on behalf of the Association."

Members from the 20 TEPSA regions across Texas will come together to honor colleagues for their exemplary contributions June 12 at the Round Rock Kalahari during the TEPSA Awards Dinner. The awards dinner is an annual event.

