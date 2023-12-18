How WFISD avoided a financial cliff. Hundreds of other districts didn't.

Wichita Falls ISD cannily avoided a looming financial cliff that could have packed a wallop for the district righting itself after suffering budget setbacks.

That's the good news out of the latest — and fourth — special session of the Texas Legislature called by Gov. Greg Abbott to push through school vouchers, Dr. Donny Lee, Wichita Falls ISD superintendent, said. The bad news comes in the form of a dearth of new funding for other items such as teacher raises.

Lee said lawmakers have been dragging out one special session after another without accomplishing much, except that school vouchers did not pass.

“That is a very good thing," the superintendent said during a WFISD Facebook Live event Friday. "Public funding to fund private schools is never a good thing unless the rules are equal."

Opponents of school vouchers do not want to see tax dollars go to private schools and contend a voucher program will leave poor students in the lurch.

Supporters, who often use the term "school choice," contend a voucher program would give parents more choice in their kids' education and boost opportunities for poor kids. Abbott has made vouchers a pet program and has vowed to keep fighting for them.

Lee said among the bad news is that the Legislature did not approve additional funding for teacher salaries, special education and mandated safety measures requiring an officer at every campus.

He pointed to lawmakers not passing vouchers as the reason why the state did not ratchet up the basic allotment to schools, leaving each individual district responsible for finding money for those initiatives.

“But there is another silver lining for WFISD," Lee said.

WFISD was one of the few districts around the state that didn't approve a deficit budget, he said.

“Hundreds of schools, greater than 600 districts, passed deficit budgets in order to fund their maintenance and operations throughout this past year to give raises, to do all kinds of things," Lee said.

Those districts took a gamble in anticipation that the Legislature would ante up more funding.

“They are going to face a financial cliff when it comes to the ‘24-‘25 school year because if they increased funding through salaries, there is no additional funding coming to them from the state. WFISD did not do that,” Lee said.

WFISD trustees approved a balanced budget for this school year and covered the bases for a state mandate.

“In regards to the safety requirements for one officer for every campus, we already have that budgeted in the ‘23-‘24 adopted budget, and we will just move that over and adopt it for ‘24-‘25," Lee said during his superintendent's report at a Dec. 11 School Board meeting.

"So although it's an unfunded mandate and it costs us to do it, it won't put us in a deficit," he said.

WFISD was faced with digging out of a $9 million budget hole stemming from overestimates of enrollment during a former superintendent's tenure. That meant difficult staff cuts and other measures prior to Lee's hiring in July 2022.

His administration has continued to look for ways to rein in costs. Under Chief Financial Officer Leah Horton, the district was able to create a balanced budget for this school year.

