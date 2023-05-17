WFISD names principals for new high schools

Wichita Falls announced the two principals who will be there when the doors open to the new high schools under construction and slated to be ready for the 2024-2025 school year.

Dr. Cody Blair was named principal of Wichita Falls Legacy High School, and Laurie Kinne was named principal of Wichita Falls Memorial High School, according to a WFISD media release Wednesday afternoon.

Blair

Now serving as the Rider High School principal, Blair has over 16 years' experience in public education as a teacher, coach and administrator.

He earned an undergraduate degree from Abilene Christian University and holds certifications in math, physical education, principal and superintendent.

Blair earned a master's degree in education administration from the University of Texas-Tyler and a doctorate in educational leadership from the University of North Texas.

Blair served as a math teacher and coach at Rider and McNiel Middle School before being promoted to Rider assistant principal in 2013.

In 2016, he was named principal at Barwise Middle School. In 2018, he returned to Rider as principal. Blair will remain Rider's principal through the 2023-2024 school year.

"We are excited that Dr. Blair will be leading Legacy High School when the building opens in August 2024," officials said in the media release.

Kinne now serves as principal at Wichita Falls High School and as the director of secondary curriculum. She has over 29 years' experience in public education as a teacher and administrator.

She earned an undergraduate degree from Texas A&M University Commerce. She also holds certifications in English, language arts and reading, as well as physical education and principal.

Kinne

Kinne earned a master's degree in instructional leadership from the Texas Woman's University. She served as assistant principal of curriculum and instruction at La Vega High School in Waco until 2021.

In addition, Kinne served as the Buna Junior High principal in Buna ISD until 2022. She began the 2022-2023 school year as WFISD director of secondary curriculum. In November 2022, she began serving as the WFHS principal.

Kinne will remain principal at WFHS through the 2023-2024 school year.

WFISD officials said in the media release that they are excited Kinne will lead Memorial High when it opens in August 2024.

