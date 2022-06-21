WFISD School Board seeks cost savings possibilities for new high schools

David Potter gives the School Board an update on construction of the two new high schools during a special session April 12, 2022. Potter is the contract-administration phase architect, a member of the American Institute of Architects and president of DP4 Consult, which is a consultant to Huckabee.

The Wichita Falls ISD School Board asked an architect to come back with possible cost savings for the two new high schools under construction as he warned more drastic "value engineering" could result in shrinking square footage.

Faced with rising costs and district budget struggles, the School Board directed the architect during a meeting Monday night to obtain estimates for possible cuts.

At-large Trustee Katherine McGregor appealed to the other trustees to join her in asking what it would take to get $5 million to $15 million in savings out of each school's construction budget.

"It obviously will mean something significant to get that kind of money," McGregor said.

To her, the No. 1 priority for the School Board is to be financial stewards of the district.

She said she thinks WFISD can still build two wonderful schools but maybe not with everything finished as planned.

McGregor expressed unhappiness with the district plan to use $20 million in federal COVID relief funds to pay for salaries, freeing those dollars in the budget to go into school construction.

"We have about a $9 million budget deficit this year, and probably next year, that’s causing a lot of pain," she told David Potter, the contract-administration phase architect for the school projects.

Wichita Falls ISD School Board member Katherine McGregor listens to a fellow board member speak during a meeting at the WFISD Education Center on Friday, December 3, 2021.

The district made difficult cuts, including to staffing, this year. But WFISD still has an estimated deficit of about $3.4 million for 2022-2023. Budget planners are using a conservative estimate for enrollment.

McGregor said if the district was not using the $20 million of pandemic relief funds as planned, WFISD wouldn't be facing such a serious financial situation.

At-large Trustee Elizabeth Yeager said she had a word of caution.

"If we start cutting here and there and reducing quality and potentially reducing the scope of this project, we're going to end up with buildings that we're not happy with," Yeager said.

"We're going to end up with buildings that we're going to keep 100 years that aren't going to last, either," she said.

Place 3 Trustee Mark Lukert said if they were building a house for themselves and didn't have the money to pay for it, they'd have to do something.

"I’m kind of with Katherine. I would much rather be proactive than reactive," Lukert said.

He added that he knows those involved in the schools' construction are doing their best to save money.

Place 1 Trustee Bob Payton said he is worried about what's around the corner.

"We've definitely faced unforeseen hurdles already and to think we're done with them, I think, is a fallacy," Payton said.

Wichita Falls ISD School Board Vice President Elizabeth Yeager listens attentively during a meeting June 21, 2021, at the Education Center.

He said he would like to see a report on cost savings that wouldn't change the scope of the schools.

"We're concerned. We see what's going on every day, and we've seen what's going on with our district funds," Payton said.

Potter, a member of the American Institute of Architects, told trustees he would find out how much time and additional fees it would take to get estimated cost savings for the high schools.

Creating a list of items and probable costs to get the ball rolling would take less time and be less costly than true value engineering, said Potter, president of DP4 Consult, which is a consultant to Huckabee.

Everything except roofing insulation has been bid for the schools' construction, and about 90 percent has been contracted, project officials said.

In reaction to relentless inflation and rising costs, WFISD has already made some adjustments to the schools, slated to open in 2024, as part of a round of cost savings.

The School Board approved a new construction plan and budget last year with a guaranteed maximum price tag of about $282.7 million for the new schools and athletics facilities.

Wichita Falls ISD Place 1 Trustee Bob Payton

The plan included about $7.2 million in contingency funds for the schools and about $692,000 for athletic facilities.

McGregor and Lukert voted against it in a 4-2 vote in November, citing concerns about costs.

The new plan called for WFISD to contribute $24 million — $4 million from the fund balance and $20 million freed up in the budget through federal COVID relief funding.

The $4 million from the fund balance had been earmarked to help bring athletics facilities up to competition level.

In addition, the district put $16 million of funds once earmarked for furniture, fixtures and equipment for the new schools into building them.

Voters approved bond issues to build Wichita Falls Memorial High School and Wichita Falls Legacy High School.

Mark Lukert, a trustee on the Wichita Falls ISD School Board, listens during a special session July 13, 2021, as shown in this file photo.

They gave a thumbs up to a $276.415 million bond issue Nov. 3, 2020, to buy land and build Legacy on the southeast side of town and Memorial on the southwest side of Wichita Falls.

They also approved another $13.6 million bond issue for athletic and recreational facilities for the new campuses on May 1, 2021.

Trish Choate, enterprise watchdog reporter for the Times Record News, covers education, courts, breaking news, politics and more. Contact Trish with news tips at tchoate@gannett.com. Her Twitter handle is @Trishapedia.

