WFISD School Board set to hire Donny Lee

Dr. Donny Lee greets an attendee during the WFISD Meet and Greet reception for the new superintendent Dr. Donny Lee, on Monday, July 18, 2022 at the WFISD Education Center.

The Wichita Falls ISD School Board is set to hire superintendent finalist Donny Lee as the new leader for the district during a meeting beginning 10 a.m. Monday at the Education Center.

Lee, who holds a doctorate in educational leadership, may find himself with some new leadership in light of Nov. 8 elections with four seats on the School Board in play. Monday is the first day to file for a place on the ballot at the WFISD Administration Office in Education Center at 1104 Broad Street.

In any case, Lee has expressed passion for his expected new role and confidence he can lead WFISD to a better place.

“The way I look at that is the challenges that the district’s facing are some of the strengths that I have as a leader," he said during a July 18 welcome reception.

At the same time, he emphasized the importance of teamwork in helping the district deal with issues in areas ranging from financial difficulties to declining enrollment to the construction of two new high schools.

"I'm going to be the leader of the district, but it's going to take all of us as a team moving in the same direction with a common vision," he said.

During Monday's meeting at the Education Center at 1104 Broad Street, trustees are expected to go into closed session to talk about personnel matters, hiring Lee and approving his contract, and consulting with the district's legal counsel about his employment and superintendent contract.

Then trustees are scheduled to come back into open session to vote on approval of hiring Lee and his superintendent contract.

A welcome sign was on display during the WFISD Meet and Greet reception for the new superintendent Dr. Donny Lee, on Monday, July 18, 2022 at the WFISD Education Center.

Lee has been serving as superintendent of Buna ISD. Buna is an unincorporated community of about 2,200 near Beaumont.

At his welcome reception, he said he planned to submit his resignation to the BISD School Board on July 19.

He is expected to replace former Superintendent Mike Kuhrt, who resigned, effective June 30, after his plan for cuts to fill a hole in next year's budget triggered outrage and objections from principals, teachers, parents and others.

Monday's agenda also includes financial reports and votes on home-schooler participation in UIL activities and vendor contracts for special education staffing.

If trustees approve, the option for non-enrolled students to take part in the district's UIL activities can be offered to home-schoolers. Under a Texas law that kicked in last September, the option can be offered to home-school — but not to private-school students.

During a July 19, 2021, meeting, a measure before trustees to allow home-schooler participation failed 4-3.

A School Board meeting had been scheduled to follow Lee's welcome reception on July 18. The meeting was rescheduled to Monday because of unforeseen circumstances.

Ahead of the July 25 filing date to run for School Board, three people have expressed intentions to run.

Place 3 Trustee Mark Lukert, who is serving his first term, is running for re-election. WFISD parent and volunteer Susan Grisel is seeking Place 1 on the School Board.

Place 1 Trustee Bob Payton, a longtime School Board member, has said he is not seeking reelection.

Businessman Mark Hood is challenging At-large Trustee Elizabeth Yeager. Representation for District 5, held by incumbent Tom Bursey, is in the upcoming WFISD elections.

The School Board includes seats for five single-member districts and two at-large trustees. The new map of School Board single-member districts can be viewed online at wfisd.net.

