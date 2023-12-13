WFISD superintendent: Initial discussions underway about substitute teacher pay

Not enough pay, too much disrespect and no bonuses were among complaints substitute teachers lodged before the Wichita Falls ISD School Board during a recent meeting.

Dr. Donny Lee, superintendent, wanted them to know they are heard and appreciated, and officials are in initial discussions about the possibility of pay raises.

"Someone mentioned, 'You couldn’t do it without substitutes,' and that is a true statement because it does take everybody when you’re a team," Lee said during Monday evening's meeting.

Wichita Falls ISD superintendent, Dr. Donny Lee, left, and School Board President Katherine McGregor listen to discussions during a meeting July 11, 2023, at the WFISD Education Center.

It has been several years since the district raised substitute pay. An online application last revised in 2016 lists substitute pay as $80 to $110 per day, depending on credentials.

Gabriele Poenitzsch, the first of three substitutes who spoke at the meeting, told the School Board she receives $90 per day for substitute teaching.

“I would say at this point it’s not worth it anymore,” Poenitzsch said.

She said students have "straight up" told her they don't respect substitute teachers, and she has dealt with kids arguing and yelling at her.

“Go into those schools. See how these kids are acting," Poenitzsch said. “I stopped working at McNiel for subbing because the kids were cussing each other.”

McNiel is a middle school.

Another substitute teacher, Vanity Washington, spoke to trustees about pay and the role subs play in the district.

“Would WFISD be able to carry on without subs?” Washington said. “Is it a ridiculous ask to equally include subs in the pay raises and bonuses due to all WFISD workers?"

The School Board unanimously approved awarding a one-time $1,000 bonus to all WFISD employees ahead of Thanksgiving. The surprise bonus went to an estimated 1,630 workers but not subs.

During the meeting, Wilma Bynum told trustees that she is a long-term sub with a position as facilitator for speech therapy.

“I am a returning sub, and I recruited four other people, and they also returned,” Bynum said.

She said they take their responsibilities very seriously and enjoy what they do. Last year, substitutes had incentive pay but not this year.

On Jan. 18, 2022, the School Board approved incentive pay for substitutes to earn up to $10 more per day, depending on how many days they worked.

Bynum urged trustees to take a look at the district's finances and see if they can come up with an incentive for substitutes.

After Monday's meeting, Lee said substitutes were not included in the bonus before Thanksgiving because they are not part of the district's full-time staff.

“It may be time to look into compensating them in a more meaningful way such as a raise instead of a one-time compensation bonus like we did for our full-time employees,” Lee said after the meeting.

