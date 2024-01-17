WFISD takes care of police business

Dr. Donny Lee, Wichita Falls ISD superintendent, praised the district police department and its development under the police chief.

During Tuesday night's School Board meeting, Lee said WFISD police officers are in the background almost to the point where you don't notice them at schools, but they're there when needed to handle a safety issue.

"We want to recognize them," he said. "The first one we would recognize is police Chief Anthony Smith.”

Wichita Falls ISD officials recognized the district's police force during a School Board meeting Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024.

WFISD honored the district's police officers in observance of Law Enforcement Appreciation Day Jan. 9, and trustees approved the purchase of vehicles for the department at the School Board meeting.

Lee said Smith has done a phenomenal job leading his officers, ranging from transforming their uniforms from militaristic to a look more geared toward community policing and advocating for his officers to have better vehicles, nonlethal equipment and other options.

Accompanied by applause, officers filed to the front of the meeting room in the Education Center for appreciation, handshakes and certificates.

More: How much construction is done on WFISD's new high schools to open in August?

Besides Smith, WFISD police officers are:

John Strenski, safety and security coordinator

Sgt. Luis Banda

Lance Brumley

Luci Cavazos

Gary Ellis

Jose Gonzalez

J.J. Hernandez

Lt. Donny Johns

James Keyser

Brian Masterson

Blake Molina

Samantha Muncy

John Phillips

Wendy Seiber

Danny Valdez

WFISD police Chief Anthony Smith

School Board President Katherine McGregor told officers trustees appreciate them and want to keep supporting them.

"Our kids’ safety is our No. 1 priority," McGregor said. "You guys are the front line, . . . and we are grateful."

In other business, trustees voted to buy seven used Ford Explorers and a Chevy Silverado from Chicago Motors for a total of $136,560. Their purchase was included in the chief's budget.

Buying the vehicles will support legislative school safety and security requirements by allowing officers to quickly respond districtwide. Texas House Bill 3 mandates that an armed security officer must be at each campus, a requirement WFISD is still working toward.

The School Board's approval to purchase seven used SUVs and a pickup signals the retirement of Ford Crown Victorias in the department's fleet. These sedan behemoths have long been favorite cop cars, but SUVs are growing in popularity.

The pickup will allow officers to transport barricades and other equipment for events.

More: WFISD superintendent: Proposed technology suits new high schools' flexibility

Trish Choate, enterprise watchdog reporter for the Times Record News, covers education, courts, breaking news and more. Contact Trish with news tips at tchoate@gannett.com. Read her recent work here. Her X handle is @Trishapedia.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: WFISD School Board recognizes WFISD police, buys cop vehicles