New WFISD trustee joins School Board

Susan Grisel

The Wichita Falls ISD School Board voted unanimously to appoint Susan Grisel to the District 1 seat during a meeting Monday.

The WFISD parent and volunteer is running unopposed in the Nov. 8 election for the Place 1 trustee seat vacated by Bob Payton.

"It is important to me to learn from our past mistakes. We must use that knowledge to move forward and not repeat them," Grisel said in a statement ahead of Monday's meeting.

Grisel said she is excited to serve with current and new board members.

"We have amazing teachers and students," she said. "I am confident in saying the future is bright for WFISD."

Grisel is expected to serve the rest of Payton's term and then begin serving a four-year term after the election.

On Monday, the School Board also voted to have Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom swear in Grisel as a new trustee and officially accept Payton's resignation.

Payton turned in his resignation last week during an Oct. 11 meeting. He said he and his wife were moving to a new home inside WFISD but outside of the Place 1 trustee district he has been serving in.

Payton served on the School Board over 18 years. He announced in June that he was not running for School Board again.

Grisel said she was grateful to Payton for his years of service, and she has big shoes to fill.

