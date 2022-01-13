WFP director for Afghanistan warns of "tsunami of hunger'

SAMUEL PETREQUIN
·3 min read

BRUSSELS (AP) — Afghanistan is facing a “tsunami of hunger” because of a shortage of funds that's needed to keep the supply of food intact as country teeters on the edge of economic run with more than half of the population struggling to eat this winter, a senior official with the United Nations World Food Program said on Thursday.

In an interview with The Associated Press, WFP leader in Afghanistan Mary-Ellen McGroarty urged the international community to put humanitarian necessity above political discussions and avoid disaster by making sure that billions in aid keep reaching the Taliban-run country.

According to the UN humanitarian organization, 22.8 million people face acute food shortages, including 8.7 million close to starvation.

“We don’t have enough money going into 2022," said McGroarty during a stop in Brussels. “What we call all the humanitarian sector in Afghanistan needs 4.4 four billion dollars for the next 12 months to mount a comprehensive response. And for WFP, we need 2.6 billion to do the minimum we need to be doing in 2022."

Afghanistan’s aid-dependent economy was already stumbling when the Taliban seized power in mid-August amid a disorderly departure of U.S. and NATO troops. The international community froze Afghanistan’s assets abroad and halted funding, unwilling to work with a Taliban government given its reputation for brutality during its previous rule 20 years ago.

Combined with the COVID-19 crisis and a drought, the shortage of money has had catastrophic consequences amid a dramatic surge of inflation, with the price of food going up by over 50 percent in the last couple of months.

McGroarty said she recently met with old farmers during a trip to the northeastern province of Badakhshan, who told her they have never been confronted to such an ordeal despite the experience of living through 19 governments.

“They have never before, despite the decades of conflict, had to stand in a line with their hands out for for humanitarian support," she said. “This is the first time ever for them, and they told me the hunger is worse than the conflict that they have lived through over five decades."

McGroarty urged the international community to keep sending money to Afghanistan, insisting that funding can get into the country independently from the Taliban.

The new Kabul rulers initially promised tolerance and inclusiveness regarding women and ethnic minorities. But so far, their actions including renewed restrictions for women and the appointment of an all-male government have left the international community and many donors unimpressed.

“We’ve been working for years in Afghanistan, in contested areas, and the money comes directly to the agencies," McGroarty said. “We work with our partners, we work directly with the communities."

McGroarty said the WFP managed to distribute food in key locations across the northeast and central highlands of the country in prevision of the winter months. But she said the winter snows have already started to block some of country's major roads, making the need for aid even more urgent.

“Can you imagine not being able to feed your young children? And you can also imagine not being able to keep those young children also warm?," McGroarty said. “It’s unimaginable suffering and the support is required today to avert some of that unimaginable suffering."

McGroarty said Afghans now face the choice of either starving or leaving their country.

“It’s one step away from a catastrophe," she said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Several killed in jihadist-claimed blast in Somali capital

    Several people were killed on Wednesday in a suicide car bomb blast in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, officials said.

  • Chinese woman stuck living with blind date due to Covid lockdown

    ‘Besides the fact that he’s as mute as a wooden mannequin, everything else (about him) is pretty good’

  • UK ministers rally around embattled Boris Johnson, for now

    With varying degrees of enthusiasm, senior British government ministers on Thursday expressed support for Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson and rejected demands he resign for attending a garden party during the country’s first coronavirus lockdown. Many other Conservatives held their tongues, waiting to see whether the crisis threatening Johnson’s premiership will fade or intensify. Johnson apologized in the House of Commons on Wednesday for attending a “bring your own booze” party in the garden of the prime minister’s Downing Street office and residence in May 2020.

  • Prosecutors add dozens of charges in Wisconsin parade deaths

    A man accused of driving an SUV through a Wisconsin Christmas parade crashed into people head-on, ran them over as they lay on the ground and at one point leaned out his window to steer because someone had landed on his windshield and was blocking his view, prosecutors alleged Wednesday in a criminal complaint that levies dozens of new charges against him. Darrell Brooks Jr. steered the Ford Escape for five blocks through the parade route in the Milwaukee suburb of Waukesha on Nov. 21, killing six people and injuring dozens more, according to the complaint. “(The street) was clearly closed to traffic, there were barricades in place and police present to direct motorists for the entire length of the parade route.”

  • Sudan security forces fire tear gas at anti-coup protesters

    SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Sudanese security forces fired tear gas to disperse protesters in the capital of Khartoum as thousands took to the streets Thursday against a coup that has plunged the country into grinding deadlock, activists said. The demonstrations in Khartoum and elsewhere in Sudan are the latest in relentless protests since the military on Oct. 25 ousted the civilian-led government of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok. The military takeover has upended Sudan’s transition to democratic rule after three decades of repression and international isolation under autocratic President Omar al-Bashir.

  • India, Britain launch talks on free trade deal

    India and Britain on Thursday launched talks on a free trade deal that is expected to boost bilateral trade by billions of dollars in one of the most ambitious negotiations after Brexit. Britain’s International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan met with Piyush Goyal, India's minister of commerce and industry, in New Delhi before formal talks next week.

  • Swampscott To Host Coronavirus Booster Clinic

    The Moderna booster clinic for Swampscott residents will be Thursday.

  • UAE's Ajman warns of pay cuts for exposure to COVID-19 twice

    The emirate of Ajman is warning its government employees that they will be penalized for coming into contact for a second time with anyone who has contracted COVID-19, state-linked media in the United Arab Emirates reported Thursday. Local media outlets said federal employees in Ajman will not receive paid sick leave for quarantine if they come into close contact with infected people outside the workplace or home for a second time. The UAE has a vaccination rate of 99% among eligible residents and a total death toll of under 2,200 from the virus, but the spread of the omicron variant globally has pushed the number of daily infections up.

  • Kenya Power in the spotlight after nationwide blackout

    Kenyans spent several hours with electricity this week, what are the underlying causes?

  • Rubble brings opportunity, and risk, in war-scarred Gaza

    The Gaza Strip has few jobs, little electricity and almost no natural resources. In a territory suffering from a chronic shortage of construction materials, a bustling recycling industry has sprouted up, providing income to a lucky few but raising concerns that the refurbished rubble is substandard and unsafe. “It’s a lucrative business,” said Naji Sarhan, deputy housing minister in the territory’s Hamas-led government.

  • U.S. announces $308 million in aid for Afghanistan as humanitarian crisis grows

    The United States on Tuesday announced $308 million in additional humanitarian assistance for Afghanistan, offering new aid to the country as it edges toward a humanitarian crisis since the Taliban takeover nearly five months ago.

  • Latvia, Lithuania, Poland rapped over Belarus border methods

    Latvia, Lithuania and Poland continue to use questionable methods to keep out migrants trying to enter from Belarus and are denying access to aid groups trying to help people stuck in border areas, senior U.N. refugee agency and European Union officials said Thursday. Thousands more got stranded along borders in Belarus as the weather turned cold. “Even in this dangerous and difficult situation that these three (EU) member states are in, they have to have legislation where pushbacks are not accepted and not legalized,” Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson told EU lawmakers.

  • Michael Strahan reveals why he retired from NFL in 2008 | Time Machine Tuesday

    Time Machine Tuesday returns to 2008, when New York Giants legend Michael Strahan stopped by the SNY Studios to talk about his career and why he walked away from the NFL when he did, right after reaching the top of the mountain with Big Blue winning Super Bowl XLII over the New England Patriots. Watch more Time Machine Tuesday: https://sny.tv/shows/time-machine-tuesday About Time Machine Tuesday: We’re searching hard for the best of vintage SNY, including interviews, guest appearances, commercials, and, of course, Gary, Keith, & Ron. Good content, like good wine, only gets better with age on Time Machine Tuesdays.

  • Strike paralyzes Lebanon as economic conditions worsen

    Schools, universities and many shops were closed in Lebanon on Thursday as a general strike by public transportation and labor unions paralyzed the crisis-hit Mideast nation. The protest action comes as the Lebanese pound has continued to tumble against the dollar. About 80% of people in Lebanon live in poverty after the Lebanese pound lost more than 90% of its value in the past two years.

  • Woman Stuck At Blind Date’s House After Swift COVID Lockdown In China

    A woman in Zhengzhou went viral after sharing what happened when her date offered to make her dinner just before thousands were rushed into quarantine.

  • Tear gas fired as Sudan coup opponents keep up protests

    Sudanese security forces fired tear gas Thursday at thousands of protesters marching on the presidential palace in Khartoum, witnesses said, the latest in unabated protests since a military coup in October.

  • Covid-19: Chinese woman stuck in lockdown with blind date

    A swift lockdown in China’s Zhengzhou means a woman is stuck at her date’s house.

  • Biden highlighting federal 'surge' to help weather omicron

    President Joe Biden is highlighting the federal government's efforts to “surge” military medical personnel to help overwhelmed medical facilities weather the spike in coronavirus cases and staff shortages due to the highly transmissible omicron variant. Starting next week, 1,000 military medical personnel will begin arriving to help mitigate staffing crunches at hospitals across the country. The new deployments will be on top of other federal medical personnel who have already been sent to states to help with acute shortages.

  • MyPillow Guy Mike Lindell Just Made His Most Bonkers Claim Yet

    ...and that's saying something.

  • Lindsey Graham says he won't back Mitch McConnell for Senate GOP leader unless McConnell has a 'working relationship' with Trump

    Graham said it was a prerequisite for any Republican leader in the House or the Senate to "effectively work" with former President Donald Trump.