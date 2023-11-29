WFPD hosts Citizen Police Academy graduation Tuesday

The Wichita Falls Police Department hosted its 47th Citizen Police Academy graduation Tuesday.

The city residents took part in a 12-week program to learn about policing in Wichita Falls

Macey Travis accepts her certificate from Chief Manuel Borrego at the 47th graduation of the Wichita Falls Citizens Police Academy.

They had the opportunity to learn about criminal investigation, motorcycle officers, K-9, SWAT, dispatchers and other areas.

Police Chief Manuel Borrego handed out the certificates.

