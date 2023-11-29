WFPD hosts Citizen Police Academy graduation Tuesday
The Wichita Falls Police Department hosted its 47th Citizen Police Academy graduation Tuesday.
The city residents took part in a 12-week program to learn about policing in Wichita Falls
They had the opportunity to learn about criminal investigation, motorcycle officers, K-9, SWAT, dispatchers and other areas.
Police Chief Manuel Borrego handed out the certificates.
