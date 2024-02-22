A Wichita Falls man engaged in a brief standoff with officers after, according to Wichita Falls Police, he shot and killed his brother.

The shooting happened in the 4800 block of Marsha Lane, a quiet neighborhood in Southwest part of the city.

Wichita Falls Police work the scene of a homicide on Marsha Lane in Thursday afternoon.

WFPD spokesman Sgt. Charlie Eipper said police got a call about gunshots about 3:15 p.m. Thursday. A witness reported gunshots, yelling, and more gunshots.

When officers arrived they found the suspect in the front yard and engaged in a brief standoff before the 61-year-old man put down his weapon. Eipper said officers rushed the man and took him into custody.

The victim, a 69-year-old man, was found in the backyard along with another person who police said was shot at but not injured.

Eipper said police were investigating the motive for the shooting. No names had been released Thursday afternoon.

One resident in the neighborhood said the victim was visiting his brother from Arizona and the homeowner was know to carry weapons.

Eipper said this is the third homicide in Wichita Falls so far in 2024.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: WFPD: Man shoots and kills his 69-year-old brother