For the second time in recent weeks, a Wichita Falls Police officer has saved the life of a young fentanyl victim with the help of the emergency opioid-overdose treatment NARCAN (naloxone).

Police were called to an address in the 4500 block of Kell West on Monday to check on a suspected drug overdose. They found an unresponsive 16-year-old boy in a parking lot and discovered he had overdosed on fentanyl.

Officer Steven Pinkstaff administered a dose of his department-issued NARCAN and the victim responded. The teen was then taken to a hospital and is expected to recover.

In October, a similar incident happened when a 16-year-old was found unresponsive at an address on Yale Street. Officer Blake Mawson administered NARCAN and the victim survived.

NARCAN is a medicine that rapidly reverses an opioid overdose. Fentanyl is an opioid frequently counterfeited to appear as a prescription medication. Overdoses from fentanyl are blamed for at least 28 deaths in Wichita Falls so far in 2022.

Police and the Wichita County District Attorney's Office have warned they will treat fentanyl-trafficking that leads to deaths as murder cases.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: WFPD officer saves teen from fentanyl overdose