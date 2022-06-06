WFPD: SafeCam is 'Our neighborhood watch program on steroids'

The Wichita Falls Police Department wants your security video to help solve crimes.

The WFPD announced their new SafeCam program Monday.

You or your business can register your security cameras with the police department so if there is a crime in your area, they know where to look for video of it.

Police spokesman Sgt. Charlie Eipper called the new program “Our neighborhood watch program on steroids."

Eipper said police will not have access to your camera, but it will let police know where video footage might be when they're investigating a crime in your neighborhood.

More: Motorcyclist killed in Saturday crash

“By compiling a list of known security cameras in neighborhoods, officers will be able to streamline investigations and directly contact residents or businesses who potentially caught suspects on camera," WFPD public information officer Jeff Hughes said.

"This partnership helps speed up the process of identifying and arresting suspects to prevent more crimes from occurring," Hughes said.

Ring video doorbells are designed to notify and show homeowners movement around the house and allow them to speak remotely to someone via phone app when the doorbell is activated.

Eipper said the information provided to WFPD remains completely confidential, and in no way are officers able to view video unless it is voluntarily provided by the owner.

He said security camera footage is invaluable for police investigations, and the SafeCam program will make it quicker and easier to solve neighborhood crimes.

To register your camera, click here. Both Hughes and Eipper said you can deregister your camera information at any time.

More: Pin-in accident sends one to hospital

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Wichita Falls police launch SafeCam initiative