Wichita Falls Police on Wednesday arrested a man they say committed indecency with a child in a Walmart store one year ago.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, officers were called to the Walmart on Central Expressway about 8 p.m. on Nov. 22, 2022.

No caption

A woman told them she was shopping with her daughters and noticed a bearded man in a black hoodie following them around the store. She said she was returning an item to a shelf when she turned, heard the man say, “my bad,” and he walked away.

One of her daughters said the man had reached between her legs and touched her. The mother told store employees and an asset prevention officer found the suspect in a restroom stall and made him leave the store. The security worker got a description of the suspect’s vehicle and police got his image from security footage.

WFPD used facial recognition software to identify the man and traced his vehicle to a picture on his Facebook page. That led them to Edward Peter Leon, 30, who lists an address in Friona.

Police learned Leon faced three charges in New Mexico for Criminal Sexual Contact with a minor.

Leon was booked into the Wichita County Jail on charges of indecency with a child by contact and is held in lieu of $200,000 bail.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: WFPD uses facial recognition program to track suspect in indecency with a child in Walmart