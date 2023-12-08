WFXR Weather Trivia: The fear of snowy weather
WFXR Weather Trivia: The fear of snowy weather
WFXR Weather Trivia: The fear of snowy weather
As winter's icy grip tightens its hold, it's time to gear up and face the chill head-on. Here are clothing choices that can make all the difference.
Four games into his return from a torn ACL, Kyler Murray and the Cardinals offense are slowly starting to click.
The bucket heats up in 60 seconds — give it to a friend who needs some TLC or treat holiday houseguests to a spa-like experience.
There's a reason it has over 28,000 fans to back it up.
Featuring a perfect winter trench coat that's already haunting my dreams.
Bad weather and a Kenny Pickett injury hurt the Steelers on Sunday.
The biggest news stories this morning: The US government halts Meta briefings on foreign influence campaigns, Google Messages now lets you choose your own chat bubble colors, How OpenAI’s ChatGPT has changed the world in just a year.
Stock up on gifts like a Samsung smart TV for $1,000 off, a pair of Swarovski earrings for only $15 and an Xbox bundle that's the lowest price we've seen!
IBM and NASA are working on an AI foundational model for weather and climate applications. Among other things, they say it will be able to identify conditions conducive to wildfires.
Looking to save a few hundred dollars on a snow blower? You can get this super high-powered PowerSmart snow blower for 39% off right now!
Looking for some stellar holiday gift ideas from Walmart? Save over $300 on vacuums, luggage and more right here!
You've got a second chance to grab Hoka, Marmot, Yeti and more before the prices shoot back up.
Did you know you can shop great deals at T.J.Maxx online? The post Here are the 7 best items to get on sale on T.J.Maxx’s website on Cyber Monday appeared first on In The Know.
I can't wait to style it with boots!
Stock up on holiday gifts — these popular slip-ons will keep you snuggly-warm through the dog days of winter.
As the temperatures drop, REI is turning up the heat with their latest sale.
Save up to 50% off Anker portable power stations, DuroMax dual fuel generators, and more for Cyber Monday.
The Echo Dot smart speaker is on sale for $23, which matches its lowest price ever.
Stock up while price are low.
Experts share how to navigate bathroom etiquette and hygiene involving poop, showers, flushable wipes and more.