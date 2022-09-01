WFYI lost $270,000 in embezzlement scheme. Ex-employee now facing charges

A woman who worked for WFYI Public Media is accused of embezzling more than $270,000 from the public broadcast company.

Mindi Madison, 52, of Indianapolis began working as an accounting specialist for WFYI in 2018. She has been charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, the Southern District of Indiana's United States Attorney's Office announced in a news release.

Madison had access to WFYI's accounting software and presented at least 156 fake claims and invoices for payment, according to the release. She and a co-conspirator are accused of falsifying invoices using versions of the co-conspirator's name and businesses connected to her. WFYI checks were tendered to the co-conspirator, who then deposited the checks into her account and withdrew cash investigators say was split with Madison.

The stolen funds were used for personal spending, including rent, restaurants, groceries, fuel and utilities, the release said.

If convicted Madison faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

