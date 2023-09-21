Are WGA negotiations around the corner?
Entertainment attorney and freelance journalist Jonathan Handel shares his thoughts on the state of the writers' and actors' strikes.
Entertainment attorney and freelance journalist Jonathan Handel shares his thoughts on the state of the writers' and actors' strikes.
The Madison Square Garden executive was candid about his perspective on owning sports franchises.
Experts explain how high-profile sexual assault stories can impact survivors.
J.C. Mejía was suspended 80 games last season for a similar violation.
Cam Akers will now reunite with former Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell in Minneapolis.
Casey Olivera, more commonly known online as Dana Chanel, has been ordered to pay over $100,000 in restitution, legal fees and civil penalties for scamming customers. The post Christian influencer accused of scamming customers settles lawsuit, ordered to pay more than $87,000 appeared first on In The Know.
Not a fan of mascara? Aquaphor may be for you. The post Woman shares how to get a lash lift with Aquaphor: ‘I’m never wearing mascara again’ appeared first on In The Know.
Maye pleaded no contest in August to a DUI charge from 2021.
The majority of EA's Criterion Games studio will now focus on Battlefield. A "core group" will continue to work on Need for Speed.
The fallout for Brand has been swift, as the London police investigate him, his tour has been suspended and much of his content has been blocked or removed.
'Hyundai N74' trademark application in Europe might mean a production N Vision 74. Gorgeous hydrogen concept high on enthusiast wish lists.
I'm now a convert.
This creator revealed the secret to maintaining a candle's scent. The post Creator shares how often to light a candle to keep the scent fresh appeared first on In The Know.
Attorney General Merrick Garland is testifying before the House Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill on Wednesday.
Losing sleep over what to do at RB? You're not alone. Scott Pianowski examines a start to the season that has featured injuries and limited production.
The Biden administration agreed to unfreeze $6 billion in funds to secure the release of five Americans held captive in Iran. Was it worth the hefty price tag?
"This was not a vanity thing," Shepherd said of her decision.
At its annual devices event, Amazon updated its Fire TV lineup with new devices, including the Fire TV Stick 4K and Fire TV Stick 4K Max, as well as a new Fire TV-branded soundbar -- following its rival Roku into expansions into other home entertainment products. The company says Fire TV users will now be able to ask Alexa more nuanced and open-ended questions about TV shows and movies, thanks to the new generative AI experience, which allows them to speak in a more natural and conversational way. Amazon debuted the generative AI-powered Alexa update at its event earlier this morning.
Lux, the makers of popular iPhone photography apps like Halide, Spectre and Skylight, is out today with its latest app: Orion, an app that turns an iPad into an external HDMI display for any camera, video game console or even VHS. In professional photography, it's common to connect an external monitor to get a better view of the action on a bigger screen. Orion allows for this but also lets you share screenshots with your crew in a few taps, the company explains.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
'Less strain ... and I'm able to clean up snow in about half the time,' wrote a five-star fan.