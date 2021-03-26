WH: Biden will have executive orders on gun measures

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said she can't give an exact time frame, citing a review process, but said President Biden will have executive orders addressing gun violence.

Video Transcript

- Are we-- should we still be expecting executive orders from the president on gun measures?

JEN PSAKI: Yes.

- Imminently, or what do you-- like a month from now? What do you think the timeframe on this is?

JEN PSAKI: I can't give you an exact timeframe, in part because they have to go through a review process, which is something that we do from here. You know, I will note that, you know, when we-- when the president was the vice president in the Obama-Biden administration, he helped put in place 23 executive actions to combat gun violence. It's one of the levers that we can use-- that any federal government, any president can use-- to help address the prevalence of gun violence and address community safety around the country.

JEN PSAKI: At the same time, he continues to believe that there is an opportunity to engage with congress. There are two background bill-- background check bills that have been proposed, have been introduced, have been working their way through. There have also been legislation introduced to ban an assault weapon-- ban assault weapons. But he also believes that there is an opportunity and, sometimes, that the best path forward is working through states. And there has been progress made. We've seen over the last several years, 20 states now have extended background checks. 19 states have red flag laws. Seven states now have assault weapons bans. We know they work. And so we have to address this epidemic. Address the threat of gun violence across many avenues. And he will-- he's committed to doing that.

